UNION, NJ — Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church recently hosted its Craft and Vendor Fall Market. A variety of vendors came from throughout New Jersey and included food and treats – cheesecake, mini cakes, coffee; jewelry and accessories – resin, beaded, sea glass and bows; home, décor and lifestyle – gift baskets, pottery, candles, terrariums, wooden flags and plants; fashion beauty and wellness – boho chic fashion, natural nail oils, clothing and massage; and community and services.

The Rev. Christian “Chris” Iosso said he enjoys this yearly event for the sense of community. He said, “We’re making great connections. I enjoy talking with the vendors and other people who come. Once you come to these, you end up in conversation for hours.”

Mario’s Tutto Bene on Chestnut Street donated food for the event.

Michelle Bautista, of Union, has an online store called Party Penguin. For the past six years, she’s been selling handcrafted theme décor. “All themes and all celebrations,” she said. Her most popular item is customer cake toppers.

Joseph Linqui, a marketing rep for Renewal by Andersen, was promoting the energy certified window business.

Giulio Gambuto, of Woodbridge, has had his business, Giulio’s Flag Designs, for the past three years. He works from home making wooden American Flags designs. He said, “I’m retired and had nothing to do.”

Pauli Verridicci, of Springfield, has a storefront in Flemington, where she’s been selling a variety of items, including jewelry and Halloween pillows, for years. Her daughter, Sarah Martino-Verridicci, crochets items for the store while studying for her master’s degree. Her biggest selling items are handcrafted witches and mushrooms.

Kyrie Katz, of Elmora, has an online store on Instagram called K. Style Collection LLC. She offers quality jewelry for a price point. She said, “Stainless steel, copper, brass; rings fit most sizes, something for every budget.”

Marian Balkum, of Irvington, started making baby blankets as a hobby and then one thing led to another, and she began her business, Baby Be Mine. She has a variety of colors and the blue/green combo is the bestseller.

Ashley Ann Thomas, of Essex County, has a natural nail care business, which she began four years ago. Her business is online and she also sells her product at events.

Victoria Benitez, 11, makes soap. She started a year ago and sells them at her mom’s pop-up boutique, Lilies of the Field, which also is on Instagram. Her mom, Marielena Benitz, partners with an artisan in the Dominican Republic for jewelry. She also sells Bohemian clothing. “That’s what I like,” said Benitz.

They also have handmade accessories from women in South Asia. “Their purpose is to empower women,” said Benitz.

Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church is located at 888 Stuyvesant Ave.

For more information and to learn about other events, visit: https:www.ctfarmschurch.org.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

