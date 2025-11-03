UNION, NJ — Everyone is recommended to sign up for the Union Public Library newsletter to keep up with new programs, services and updates about the library. Registration is required for all events.

Monday Night Trivia: Celebrities, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Monday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. Do you like to follow the lives of famous people in entertainment, sports or media? Are you always watching TMZ and talking about the latest gossip about celebrities? Join in for a night full of fun and prizes as your knowledge is tested.

Library Karaoke, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. Do you think you can sing better than Whitney or Taylor? Maybe you have better moves than the King of Pop? Join in for some fun and meet some new people as you sing some music hits.

Veterans Day Vietnam Veterans Panel Discussion, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. Join in for this special event as Vietnam veterans who served from Vauxhall and Union are honored. Attendees will learn about their personal experiences and perspectives in order to educate the public and express gratitude for their service.

1620 – Plymouth, Massachusetts: Where the Pilgrims Landed, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Monday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. Travel with Mario Medici on a photographic tour of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Provincetown, Massachusetts, where the pilgrims landed in 1620. This program has something for everyone: history, art and attractions of present-day Plymouth and Provincetown.

Adult Crochet for Beginners, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. Join as Lisa Roberts teaches attendees the basics of learning how to crochet. Attendees can bring their own crochet hooks and yarn, but supplies will be provided.

Urban Jungle – Indoor Gardening Class, at Main Library, on Monday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. This program is designed to introduce participants to the art and science of indoor plant care. Led by Ayana April-Sanders of Chlorophyll & Chill, this class provides a welcoming environment for beginners and plant enthusiasts alike to explore the basics of houseplant care, including watering, lighting, repotting and propagation.

Vauxhall Negro League Baseball Club, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Monday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. Are you a baseball fan and love history? Perhaps you are a fan of Satchel Paige or the Kansas City Monarchs? Come join where the goal is to preserve the history of Negro League Baseball. Meetings will consist of presentations, discussions, film viewings, book talks and much more.

Build Your Balance, at Main Library, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. It’s more important than ever to avoid the risks of falling as we age. Through gentle strength exercises, and stepping strategies, learn to keep your body balanced in different situations.

Hilton Readers Book Discussion Group, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. Join a regularly meeting book club at the Vauxhall branch. The book selection for October will be announced at the Vauxhall Branch.

Off the Shelf Book Club, at Main Library, on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. This month the club will be reading “The Things They Carried,” by Tim O’Brien. Pick up your copy at the Main Library or download it on the Libby app. A great way to make new friends.

Union Public Library’s Silent Book Club, at Main Library, on Monday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. Join Union Public Library’s Silent Book Club. There’s no assigned reading. All readers are welcome to join in, from fiction and non-fiction to ebooks and more. Bring your own book and join to read in quiet camaraderie.

ESL Conversation Group, at Main Library, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Come to the Union Public Library for its English Conversation Group. English is a major barrier to health for many within our community. This ESL-adjacent program offers monthly, two-hour group sessions to support English speaking, writing and listening skills. While loosely structured, sessions are informal and use ESL books, games, audio lessons and role play to build proficiency with the English language.

The Trail of Tears: A Film and Community Discussion, at Vauxhall Branch Library, on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. The Trail of Tears was the forced relocation during the 1830s of Indigenous peoples of the Southeast region of the United States. Please join us as we discuss one of America’s darkest periods due to President Andrew Jackson’s Indian Removal Act of 1830 and how nearly a quarter of the Cherokee Nation died during it. A community discussion will follow after the film.

Meditation, at Virtual on Zoom, on Mondays, at 6:30 p.m. Join Bindu Bhatt for a virtual evening meditation session. No prior experience is necessary. Bindu has practiced meditation for more than 30 years and wants to share her insight.

Chair Yoga, at Main Library, on Thursdays, Nov. 18 and 25, at 9:15 a.m. Take a deep breath with friends and stretch. From beginners to professionals, join this popular class as a weekly series. Presented by the Gateway Family YMCA. Space is limited, so register to secure your chair.

For more information about our adult programs and resources, call Adult Services at 908-851-5450 ext. 3, or the Vauxhall Branch at 908-851-5451, or check out the website at uplnj.org or visit the Vauxhall Branch at 123 Hilton Ave.

