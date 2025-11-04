CLARK, NJ — As part of Fire Safety Week, the kindergarten students at Valley Road Elementary School enjoyed a special visit from Firefighter Matt, who came to share important lessons about staying safe in the event of a fire. The children were immediately excited to meet a real firefighter and eager to learn all about his job.

Firefighter Matt began by showing the students his uniform and equipment, explaining how each piece helps protect him while he’s fighting fires. He demonstrated how he puts on his heavy gear and helmet and even turned on his air tank so the children could hear the sound it makes. He reminded them that even though firefighters may look and sound different when they’re wearing their equipment, they’re not scary – it’s still the same friendly firefighter underneath!

The students were fascinated as he explained that firefighters are helpers and their job is to keep everyone safe. Firefighter Matt also shared some simple but important safety rules, such as never hiding during a fire and remembering that once you get out, you stay out.

According to kindergarten teacher Kimberly Nacht, “The highlight of the visit came when the children got to see the gear up close – and even try on Firefighter Matt’s big, heavy gloves! Their faces lit up as they imagined what it might be like to be a firefighter themselves.”

The visit not only taught the students valuable safety lessons but also helped them see firefighters as trusted community helpers. It was a fun and memorable experience that left the children talking about fire safety – and Firefighter Matt – for the rest of the day!

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

