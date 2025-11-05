RAHWAY, NJ — “Stories of a Lifetime Writing Workshop for Seniors” wrapped up another successful season on Monday, Oct. 13, at the Hamilton Stage of Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, when three actors read the stories written by program participants before a well-attended audience. Participants had written about a variety of themes in their lives, connected through a personally meaningful lens, with guided prompts and group discussions led by professional playwright/director Padraic Lillis and professional actress/moderator Molly Collier.

They assisted participants in enriching character, individual voice, structure and dramatic stakes. The group crafted pieces that reflected diverse voices and lived, heartfelt wisdom. The 10 works crafted over six sessions were then brought to life on the stage by three professional stage actors- Pernell Walker, Kelley O’D & Peter Collier. The program was presented by the UCPAC Legacy Arts Club.

Here’s what some of the past participants said about “Stories of a Lifetime”: “This workshop pushed me out of my comfort zone (but gently) to help me tell my story that has long been in my heart but never written down.”

“The workshop helped spark wonderful memories and inspired me to write more.”

“The workshop gave me the insight I needed to push from within myself.”

“Knowledge is golden. Sharing is great. We are not alone.”

