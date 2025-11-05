CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Oct. 8, Arthur L. Johnson High School had its Advanced Placement Scholars Breakfast to honor those students who received this recognition. Students, families, administrators and staff members were in attendance. The district offers its sincerest congratulations to these students for this remarkable achievement.

AP Scholars – This award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or better on three or more AP Exams: Justin M. Huff, Nick S. Cilento, Melanie Kwok, Ashley S. Lechner, Julia R. Lettini, Isabella A. Matos, Adelis A. Mujtaba, Tyler R. Pettenato, Brady J. Walton and Elizabeth G. Yanni.

AP Scholars with Honor – This award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or better on four or more of these exams: Benjamin R. Brand, Noah Lojo, Sofia A. Pillacela and Colin T. Pitta.

AP Scholars with Distinction – This award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or better on five or more of these exams: Erie Lugo, Charles H. Nemeth, Avery E. Salisbury, Madeline K. Schmidtberg and Wiktor L. Sliwa.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

