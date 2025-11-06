November 6, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs UCL-SUM-ftbl-beats-WH1

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs

November 6, 2025
David Brearley football wins at Jonathan Dayton to make playoffs  UCL-SPR-DB-ftbl-wins1

David Brearley football wins at Jonathan Dayton to make playoffs 

October 30, 2025
A preview of this year’s Union County football playoffs

A preview of this year’s Union County football playoffs

October 30, 2025
Summit High School football wins at 7-0 Woodbridge UCL-SUM-ftbl-wins2

Summit High School football wins at 7-0 Woodbridge

October 23, 2025

Related Stories

UCL-ELZ-planet-harvest1

Nutritious food boxes to be distributed weekly to women and children

David Jablonski October 30, 2025 6
UCL-SUM-Morris-Crosswalk

New crosswalk to make pedestrian corridor safer

David Jablonski October 30, 2025 4
UCL-SUM-ftbl-beats-WH1

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs

JR Parachini November 6, 2025 23
UCL-CLK-AP-scholars

Arthur L. Johnson High School honors AP Scholars

David Jablonski October 30, 2025 9
UCL-RAH-stories-C

Writing Workshop for Seniors completes successful season

David Jablonski October 30, 2025 9
UCL-CLK-firefighter1

Fire Safety Week hosted at Valley Road School

David Jablonski October 30, 2025 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs UCL-SUM-ftbl-beats-WH1 1

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs

November 6, 2025
A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs 2

A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs

November 6, 2025
David Brearley football wins at Jonathan Dayton to make playoffs  UCL-SPR-DB-ftbl-wins1 3

David Brearley football wins at Jonathan Dayton to make playoffs 

October 30, 2025
A preview of this year’s Union County football playoffs 4

A preview of this year’s Union County football playoffs

October 30, 2025