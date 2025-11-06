Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs

SUMMIT, NJ — Sparked by five interceptions from four players the Summit High School Hilltoppers were able to overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the second quarter and produce a memorable 24-21 comeback victory against visiting Warren Hills Regional High School in the Saturday, Nov. 1, North 2, Group 3 first-round football game contested at Tatlock Field.

Summit’s only lead of the game was realized with just 7.6 seconds remaining when sophomore placekicker Cooper Smoragiewicz kicked a game-winning 19-yard field goal.

Second-seeded Summit, which won its third straight to improve to 8-2, will next take on third-seeded West Essex High School in a Saturday, Nov. 8, sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. at Tatlock Field.

West Essex, with first-year head coach Dan Fulton, is 6-3 and has won two straight and six of seven following an 0-2 start. West Essex ousted sixth-seeded West Morris Mendham High School, 24-6, at home on Friday, Oct. 31.

Summit and West Essex last met in the playoffs two years ago, when West Essex came back to stun Summit, 27-17, in a 2023 North 2, Group 3 semifinal at Tatlock Field.

Against Warren Hills, Summit was down 14-0 and then fumbled away the kickoff following the second touchdown Warren Hills scored. There were 10 minutes remaining in the first half at that point. Up until then, Summit produced just 16 yards of total offense on its first three possessions, all three-and-out.

The game then changed dramatically on Summit’s first interception, which came just two plays after the Hilltoppers turned the ball over to Warren Hills for the first time.

Here’s a look at all five Summit interceptions and how they impacted Summit’s comeback:

Interception No. 1 by senior defensive back Jake Reimold, No. 29: Warren Hills just took over inside Summit territory when, two plays later, Summit senior defensive back Jake Reimold picked off a pass and managed to run left all the way to the Warren Hills one-yard line. Junior quarterback Matt McKeever scored from the one-yard line two plays later to put Summit right back in the game with its first score.

Interception No. 2 by senior lineman Ben Cohen, No. 56: On third-and-five from its own 25, a Warren Hills pass was batted twice, the first time by Cohen and then again off another Summit defender before the ball came back to Cohen, who had the presence and concentration to ultimately catch the ball. Three plays later, McKeever hit Connor Gawronski in the end zone for Summit’s second touchdown, Gawronski coming down with the pass using both hands and falling on his back. In the same way as the Reimold interception, this Cohen pick led to a Summit touchdown.

Now the game was tied at 14-14 with 7:09 left in the second quarter.

Interception No. 3 by senior defensive back Jake Reimold, No. 29: On first-and-10 from the Summit 40, with three minutes to go in the first half, Reimold went up in front of a Warren Hills receiver and came down with his second interception to thwart another Blue Streak drive that reached Summit territory.

Interception No. 4 by junior linebacker Gavin Schnall, No. 6: Warren Hills had a third-and-11 at its own 44 when a pass over the middle was tipped by a Warren Hills receiver and then fell into the arms of Schnall, which halted the first Blue Streak possession of the second half.

Interception No. 5 by senior defensive back Matt Rosoff, No. 11: Early in the fourth quarter Warren Hills sought to take the lead for the third time and threw the ball to the left corner of the end zone on second-and-goal from the Summit eight. In single coverage, Rosoff jumped up in front of the intended Warren Hills receiver and came down with the huge catch.

Summit almost had a sixth interception, but was better off not getting it. On fourth-and-five from the Summit 34 with 6:42 remaining, McKeever broke up a Warren Hills pass over the middle further down field and deeper into Summit territory. Summit then took over from its own 34 with 6:37 left.

Recording sacks in the second half for the Hilltoppers were senior defensive end Minjoon Kang and senior defensive end Aiden Ewing for a seven-yard loss and Ewing and McKeever for a two-yard setback.

Summit’s fifth possession of the second half began at its own 38 with 1:50 remaining following a Warren Hills punt. Senior back Alex Schwark ran through a hole right for 12 yards and then out of bounds. McKeever gained two yards and then completed an eight-yard pass to Schwark for a first down at the Warren Hills 31.

McKeever then hit Gawronski on the right side for a 10-yard gain, with Gawronski then finally getting out of bounds.

After McKeever lost two yards to the Summit 23, Summit head coach Kevin Kostibos called his team’s final timeout with 26.5 seconds to go. On second-and-12 from the Warren Hills 23, McKeever ran through a hole up the middle on an option play, reaching the Blue Streak two-yard line before he was brought down.

Out of timeouts, the Summit coaches then frantically instructed McKeever to spike the ball, which he did. Then Smoragiewicz came through with the game-winning field goal.

“We endured a ton of obstacles,” Kostibos told his Hilltoppers. “We got kicked around and then found a way to get back in the game. We’ve been down before and again showed how to stay with the plan.”

“We played to our identity,” Cohen said. “That’s being a physical team. Win, lose or draw, we try to be the most physical team out there.”

“The interceptions were big and gave us energy,” Reimold said.

For Rosoff it was his first interception at any level.

“I never even had one on JV,” Rosoff said. “That was the most challenging passing game we’ve faced this year.”

“The first interception was really big because it helped get us back in the game and quickly,” Kostibos said. “We just had to keep doing what we do. Matt and Alex ran our offense well and it was tough throwing against the wind.

“Ben could play tight end for us. He’s also a pitcher on the baseball team. Catching the football is not a hard thing for him.”

North 2, Group 3 First-Round Game at Summit’s Tatlock Field

7-Warren Hills (5-5) 07 14 00 00 – 21

2-Summit (8-2) 00 21 00 03 – 24

First Quarter:

Warren Hills – Dom D’Aconti 32 pass from Cohl Stevens, Reece Schott kick (WH 7-0)

8 plays, 42 yards, 2:58 used

Second Quarter:

Warren Hills – Mekhi Garrett 18 pass from Cohl Stevens, Reece Schott kick (WH 14-0)

7 plays, 43 yards, 2:02 used

Summit – Matt McKeever 1 run, Cooper Smoragiewicz kick (WH 14-7)

2 plays, 1 yard, :33 used

Summit capitalized on a turnover – an interception by Jake Reimold.

Summit – Connor Gawronski 22 pass from Matt McKeever, Cooper Smoragiewicz kick (14-14)

3 plays, 12 yards, :35 used

Summit capitalized on a turnover – an interception by Ben Cohen.

Warren Hills – Dom D’Aconti 25 run, Reece Schott kick (WH 21-14)

3 plays, 65 yards, :40 used

Summit – Alex Schwark 1 run, Cooper Smoragiewicz kick (21-21)

8 plays, 65 yards, 1:57 used

Fourth Quarter:

Summit – FG Cooper Smoragiewicz 19 (S 24-21)

8 plays, from own 28 to Warren Hills’ 2, 1:42 used

After a spike it was second-and-goal from the Warren Hills two-yard line for the Hilltoppers,

Summit lined up, with just 10.3 seconds remaining, and managed to kick the game-winning field goal. After the kick, there were 7.6 seconds to go. Summit kicked off and Warren Hills was stopped at its own 44 on a game-ending tackle by Matt Rosoff, who was one of four Summit players to have an interception.

Photos by JR Parachini

