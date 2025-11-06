SUMMIT, NJ — The city has added a crosswalk at the intersection of Morris Avenue and Butler Parkway with an eye toward protecting children walking to school and people getting ice cream.

The crosswalk addresses a critical pedestrian corridor used daily by students and families traveling between Summit High School, Washington Elementary School, the athletic fields and local favorite Magic Fountain, according to a press release from the city.

For years, the area has functioned informally as a crossing point for children and adults. Now, with the addition of an officially marked crosswalk and a pedestrian-activated flashing light system, the crossing is both safer and more visible to motorists, the release said.

“We’re excited to provide a safer way for our community to cross this busy stretch of road,” said Summit Mayor Elizabeth Fagan. “Pedestrian safety is key and we hope this crosswalk will help our younger residents take the safest option available for getting to their locations.”

The crosswalk includes a push-button system that activates high visibility flashing lights, alerting drivers to stop. Residents are reminded to use the button whenever crossing to ensure vehicles have time to slow down and stop safely.

This crosswalk joins other flashing light crossings around Summit and city officials encourage everyone to make full use of them.

As always, remember to look both ways, follow pedestrian safety rules and make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

