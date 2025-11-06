ELIZABETH, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has announced a collaboration and launch of a pilot program with Planet Harvest, a company with a vision to maximize the amount of fresh produce that moves from farms to families, to provide healthy, nutritious foods for patients at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth.

RWJBarnabas Health’s contributions to the initiative are part of the system’s larger effort to create healthier communities across New Jersey by addressing the state’s most pressing social determinants of health, including hunger.

The funding will support the distribution of more than 200 food boxes each week to patients of Trinitas Women’s Health Center. Each 15-pound box contains fresh produce, proteins and grains to support healthy, nutritious living for new moms and their babies.

“This program will directly benefit mothers and families who face barriers accessing healthy food,” said Maribeth Santillo, administrative director of Nursing, Maternal Child Health and Ambulatory Services, who is overseeing the program at Trinitas Regional Medical Center. “No one should have to go hungry or lack access to healthy, nutritious foods, especially moms and their children at the earliest stages of their lives.”

Food insecurity continues to be a barrier to good health. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more than 994,000 individuals in New Jersey – nearly 11% of the state’s population—experienced food insecurity in 2022. This included more than 263,000 children younger than the age of 18.

“At Planet Harvest, our mission is to maximize the amount of fresh, nutritious produce that makes its way from farms to families,” said Melissa Ackerman, the co-founder of Planet Harvest. “Every year, billions of pounds of fresh, nutritious food never make it off farms – while families in our own communities struggle to put healthy meals on the table. We’re thrilled to partner with RWJBarnabas Health and provide nutritious food boxes which will ensure that more families have access to fresh, wholesome foods during one of the most important times in their lives.”

Each food box will be delivered directly to the hospital for easy distribution to identified, at-need families from Trinitas Women’s Health Center, Pediatric Health Center and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

RWJBarnabas Health is tackling social determinants of health by making significant investments in local programs and infrastructure that promote long-term wellness for the residents it serves. Supported by funding appropriations from the state of New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health partners with local leaders, providers, civic organizations, clergy and others to create greater access to health care, transportation, food security and housing in communities in need. The health system continues to expand these initiatives across the state.

