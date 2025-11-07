UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in coordination with the Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning, is encouraging all Union County residents to join in making this traditionally orange season a little greener by participating in the Pumpkin Recycling Program, returning this November. Residents can recycle their retired Jack o’ Lanterns, decorative pumpkins and other gourds from Monday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 28, at any participating location during its operating hours.

“Our pumpkin recycling program gives the pumpkins we’ve enjoyed carving, decorating and displaying this season a new, greener purpose. It’s one more way we can reduce the strain on our public landfills and keep our environment clean and flourishing,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “I welcome residents to take advantage of this program and visit any of the participating locations this November for an easy and convenient drop off.”

The Pumpkin Recycling Program of 2025 will run at the following six locations:

Berkeley Heights = DPW facility located next to Town Hall, Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; first and third Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to noon;

Elizabeth = 523 Trenton Ave., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Kenilworth = 401 Sheridan Ave., Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; second Saturday of the month, from 7:30 a.m. to noon;

Plainfield = 95 Rock Ave., Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; drop-off until 2:45 p.m.;

Union Township = 1 Swanstrom Place East, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and

Westfield = 1300 Lamberts Mill Road, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents from any Union County municipality can use any of the six locations, regardless of their hometown. Only pumpkins and gourds will be accepted at these locations, with candles and decorations removed. Other food waste will not be accepted.

When the Pumpkin Recycling Program concludes, the pumpkins will be sent to the CORe facility in Elizabeth, which is operated by Waste Management. The company’s specialized recycling process converts food waste into organic slurry, which is used to enhance the production of biogas and other renewable products at local wastewater treatment plants.

Food Waste is a global issue that contributes to excess greenhouse gas emissions, placing financial burdens on local governments for waste disposal. Although the world discards approximately 2.5 billion tons of food annually, the United States wastes more food than any country, discarding nearly 60 million tons. This amounts to 120 billion pounds of food each year, which is estimated to be almost 40% of the entire US food supply. This is equivalent to almost $218 billion, or 130 billion meals.

Traditionally, food waste is sent to landfills or burned in waste-to-energy facilities. However, new organic recycling systems offer a more sustainable approach to managing food waste. Residents can also help reduce food waste by using up leftovers and donating unused shelf items before their sell-by date expires.

For more information, upcoming dates and directions to all Union County recycling programs and locations, visit the Bureau of Recycling and Planning website at www.ucnj.org/recycle or call the Union County Recycling Hotline at 908-654-9889.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry