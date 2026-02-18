ROSELLE, NJ — Born in Jamaica, Nirvana Williams worked as a journalist for about 15 years when she was living there. She called her job “very interesting,” as she covered business, human interest events, press conferences and cultural events. “Various notable figures within my society all around,” she said. “It was an eye opener.”

Her mom was living in the United States and encouraged Williams to come here. Before becoming a Roselle resident, she lived in Brooklyn for a while. “My first winter was in New York. It was a blizzard. It was exciting to see snow for the first time. New York never sleeps. No matter what time you’re on the road, there’s somebody there. Unlike Jersey, which is more like the suburbs.”

Living in Roselle, Williams finds the neighborhood to be very quiet with friendly neighbors. “It’s a nice town,” she said. “Very attractive. Warinanco Park is my favorite park for now. It’s quite big. You can get a lot of exercise there.”

While Williams had some down time in her field of journalism, she decided to branch off as a writer and publish her first book. “The Unstoppable God” is a collection of inspirational poems focusing on interaction with God while going through various struggles and different situations. Themes include courage, endurance, hope, godly love, patience, Christian witnessing and responsibility.

The motivational book encourages readers to find the time to think about self-love through unquenchable hope. Each poem in the book undergirds universal themes Willimas wishes to evoke.

Williams wants people to know that God wants you to communicate – because He’s there. She said, “God wants the best for you and he will give you the desires of your heart if you wholeheartedly trust him.”

It took Williams eight years to write the book, on-and-off, finishing in 2022.

Williams has a bachelor’s degree in history and social sciences. She also has a certificate in evangelism. At the moment, Williams is studying psychology at Union County College. She enjoys reading and is an abstract painter. And she’s working on two more books. “Snapshot Moments” is a book about various stories, featuring things that have happened in which you’re very blessed. “Situations which bring laughter to the front,” she said.

She’s also working on a children’s book called “David the Shepherd King.”

Williams believes people should follow their passion. She said, “That’s what really gives you the drive, the motivation to continue. When you follow your passion, you’re guaranteed more success. The quest is to be as happy as you can be.”

To learn more about Nirvana Williams and her book, “The Unstoppable God,” visit: https://www.theunstoppablegod.com/.

Photo Courtesy of Nirvana Williams

