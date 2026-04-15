KENILWORTH, NJ — Three times a month, Paper Pals meet to create art out of paper.

The program, led by Kathleen Czarnecki, senior programing library assistant at the Kenilworth Public Library, began during the pandemic. “We were one of the first libraries to offer something,” she said. During the pandemic, people couldn’t go to the store to get cards, so at Paper Pals, they made their own.

Companies were very generous to help Kenilworth Public Library’s art program. Heartfelt Creations, a card making supply company in the Midwest, which is now out of business, donated dies, stamps, molds and paper to the library. They also received a die-cutting machine from Anna Griffin Inc. in Atlanta.

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“The price was too expensive,” said Czarnecki. “We’re just a library. She donated a huge bunch of dies and paper. I’ll always be grateful to her. We were able to do more things.”

The Kenilworth Public Library also received a $5,000 grant from Level Up Your Library, which helped the Paper Pals program continue.

“People are kind, to donate to our group,” said Czarnecki. “It’s open to all adults and it’s so much fun.”

Paper Pals meet three times per month: Twice during the day and once during the evening. The dates and times can be found on the Kenilworth Public Library website.

Marge Romano, of Cranford, who is a graphic designer by profession, never thought she could do crafts until she came to this class. “I love it,” she said. “Kathleen is fantastic.”

Jaye Shear, of Kenilworth, also loves Czarnecki. “She got me hooked,” she said. “This is fun.”

Karen McCarrick, of Garwood, said, “I found my people – like minds. You can share something else you worked on; they appreciate it.”

Michele Kiger, of Westfield, used to live in Florida. When she came to visit her daughter in New Jersey, she loved it so much, she moved here. “It’s hard to find nice people interested in the same things,” she said.

Eileen Bremer, of Cranford, lost her husband in 2019 and said that Paper Pals filled a place in her heart. “Everyone was so welcoming and warm,” she said.

At a recent Paper Pals, attendees made purses out of paper. It was also Czarnecki’s birthday. The group made her a happy birthday card, using their Paper Pal skills. There were also cupcakes and friendly bonding among the group of women.

To learn more about Kenilworth Public Library, visit: https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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