SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit, in partnership with NJ Transit and the New Jersey Bike and Walk Coalition, has announced that the Summit Bike Depot is now officially open for business at the NJ Transit train station.

The Summit Bike Depot offers residents, commuters and visitors a safe, secure, weather-protected and vandalism-free place to store bicycles while traveling on NJ Transit, working, shopping or enjoying downtown Summit. The facility accommodates as many as 32 bicycles and is monitored via video recording for added security.

“Cycling to the train station is a convenient, healthy, and cost-effective way to commute,” said Mayor Elizabeth Fagan. “The new Summit Bike Depot makes it easy for residents to avoid the hassle of finding parking or arranging drop-offs, while giving them a safe place to store their bikes before boarding their train.”

Fagan and former Mayor Nora Radest cut the ribbon at the bike depot’s grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 21, joined by community members and sponsors. The Summit Conservancy was the lead sponsor, with additional support from the Summit Foundation, PeopleForBikes, Bristol Myers Squibb and the Langworthy family.

“We’re excited to open this to the public,” said NJBWC Executive Director Debra Kagan at the ribbon cutting. “Safe, convenient bike parking encourages biking to the train and downtown, easing traffic and parking, while benefiting health and the environment. With this bike depot, Summit is leading in sustainable transportation.”

Summit Conservancy President Dwight Hiscano also provided remarks at the ceremony, highlighting the organization’s support of other sustainability-forward projects, including the Summit Free Market building and the Tiny Forest.

The Bike Depot program was first launched by NJBWC in October 2014 in Montclair and has since expanded to multiple locations across New Jersey, including Bloomfield and now Summit. The depots provide secure, key-fob access to members, ensuring bikes remain protected from theft, vandalism and the elements.

Memberships are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased for $30 per month or $300 per year. On joining, members will receive an access key fob by mail within approximately one week. Members may choose any available rack and are asked to lock their bike securely and remove the lock after each use to ensure rack availability for others.

The Summit Bike Depot is perfect for NJ Transit commuters, downtown shoppers and local residents who want quick, easy and secure bike access without worrying about weather or theft.

To join or get more information, visit njbwc.org/depots.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell

