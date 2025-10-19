RAHWAY, NJ — The Grover Cleveland School playground was filled with excitement as the Rahway Fire Department visited preschool students for their annual fire safety event. Designed to introduce safety concepts in a fun, interactive way, the visit created lasting memories for the youngest members of the school community.

Firefighters arrived with a fully equipped engine, giving students a thrilling, up-close look at hoses, ladders and specialized rescue gear. As the firefighters explained the function of each tool, children learned that firefighters are friendly helpers in emergencies.

To cap off the visit, each preschooler received a bright red plastic fire chief’s hat, turning the playground into a sea of miniature safety officers.

Principal Lee Andrea Garvin reflected on the experience: “Experiences like today’s visit bring learning to life for our youngest students. Seeing a real firefighter up close helps children connect safety concepts to the real world.”

Assistant Principal Alisha Lee-Ellis added, “We are incredibly grateful to the Rahway Fire Department for dedicating their time to our students. These hands-on visits transform abstract concepts like safety into tangible, exciting lessons that resonate deeply. The collaboration between our school and the fire department is essential for building a foundation of community awareness and critical safety knowledge.”

The event successfully combined fun with important education, reinforcing messages such as “Stop, Drop and Roll” and teaching children to never be afraid of firefighters during an emergency.

Article by Dyan McMillen and photos by Alisha Lee-Ellis

