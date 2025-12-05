UNION, NJ — Kean Stage will present Nimbus Dance’s “Jersey Nutcracker” for two performances, at 1 and 6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union. Kean University is the first stop on Nimbus’ first-ever New Jersey tour.

Nimbus Dance’s “Jersey Nutcracker” delights audiences young and old with a quirky and lovable story of two Jersey children and their city adventure, filled with magic, battles with bullies and rats, stories of friendship and exquisite dancing. Set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score and performing choreography by Nimbus Dance Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus’ adaptation of “The Nutcracker” offers a thrilling, jazzy interpretation with a New Jersey twist.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nimbus Dance’s Jersey Nutcracker to Kean Stage this season. This production brings a fresh, local spirit to a beloved holiday tradition and we’re proud to share its magic, artistry and joy with our community. It’s a celebration of dance, storytelling and togetherness – perfect for audiences of all ages,” said Steve Cochran, manager of Kean Stage.

With a delightful libretto co-written by Alysia Souder, executive director of The Institute for Music for Children, and Samuel Pott, “Jersey Nutcracker” transports audiences through classic New Jersey landscapes – parks, bustling streets, back alleys, sewers and back to City Hall, with surprises, cheer and a message of hope and resilience along the way.

Tickets for “Jersey Nutcracker” range from $32 to $52 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at 908-737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, and is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Hoffman

