CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Elks hosted its annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Elks’ lodge at 951 Lincoln Ave. E., Cranford.

It was a low-key event for members and their guests only, with fewer than 10 participants. Hot chili trophies were awarded for first, second and third place. Guests were able to taste chili and vote for their favorite by number, as the participants were anonymous, in order to make it fair.

In addition to chili tasting, there was music, football and hot dogs.

Shaun Colfer, of Westfield, won first place for his “Best Damn Chili.” He said the recipe was built around Worcestershire sauce.

Greg Fritz, of Flemington, won second place for his “Traditional Texas Red Chili,” which had no beans, as he frowns upon anything with beans. He said it was made of “Ground meat, chuck roast and a bunch of spices.”

Third place went to Alisha Lardieri, of Garwood. It was a brand-new recipe she was trying out.

Mike Rotella, of Cranford, put a lot of time and effort into his chili. He used leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make his chili. He said it was a Butterball turkey, deep fried. He cooked the chili the day after Thanksgiving, using fresh jalapenos and tomatoes right from his garden. He let the chili slow cook for four hours. While he didn’t win this year, last year, he won third place. “It’s a fun time,” he said. “I enjoy being here. It’s a good fundraiser. Camaraderie, watching football and tasting chili.”

Ernie Dinella, of Clark, didn’t participate in the cookoff but said he loves everything about food. “I’m an equal opportunity eater,” he said.

Melissa Scotto, of Brick, said, “The chili – I like it all!”

Adam Smith, of Cranford, is the president of the Cranford Elks. He said that this year’s chili cookoff fundraiser will help fund events for the lodge, including the cost of hotel rooms and marching uniforms for when the Elks participate in the NJ State Elks Convention and Parade that takes place in Wildwood each summer.

Cranford Elks is a nonprofit organization. It meets the second Wednesday each month at 951 Lincoln Ave. E.

For more information, visit: https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodgenumber=2006.

Photos Courtesy of Kristen Colfer and Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

