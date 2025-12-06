UNION, NJ — The township of Union and the American Theater Group have announced that the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition is now open to all Union County students ages 11-18 years old.

“The township of Union is honored to launch this competition, which gives our youth a meaningful opportunity to connect directly with the powerful, timeless words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Mayor James Bowser. “By studying and reciting his speeches, these students are not just performing; they are actively engaging with the ideals of justice and equality that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. truly believed.”

The competition will begin with a preliminary video submission process, where students must memorize and perform an excerpt from one of four pre-selected, well-known speeches by King, choosing one that personally resonates with them: “I Have a Dream,” “The Drum Major Instinct,” “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?” and “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.”

The submission window closes on Friday, Dec. 12. Submissions should be between three and five minutes long, with point deductions for those less than or greater than the allotted time. Participants may perform their selected speech in full or choose a meaningful excerpt that fits within the time limit. Performances will be judged by four criteria: Clarity and Articulation, Interpretation and Emotional Connection, Stage Presence and Delivery, and Memorization and Accuracy.

A panel of judges will select a group of finalists to perform live at the final event on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at 11 a.m., in the DMK Black Box Theater. Participants will be split into two groups: middle school, ages 11 to 13, and high school, ages 14 to 18. All participants will receive a certificate and the top three will win a trophy and cash prizes: first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100.

“ATG is delighted to be co-sponsoring this event with Union as we honor one of America’s heroes and help keep Dr. King’s words and legacy alive,” said Jim Vagias, producing artistic director of American Theater Group.

For more information and registration details, visit uniontownship.com and follow on social media @TWPUnionNJ or @DMK_BlackBox. Additional information about ATG can be found at americantheatergroup.org and @americantheatergroup on social media.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry