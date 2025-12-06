CRANFORD, NJ — On Monday, Nov. 3, The Cranford Public Library, The Bs Cheese and the Morning Roast hosted a Coffee and Cheese Tasting program at the Morning Roast.

Brittany Bisset, creator of the Bs Cheese and Curd is the Word podcast, put together boxes of four cheeses for participants to learn about and taste.

Alex, owner of The Morning Roast, paired each cheese with a different coffee sample.

Everyone enjoyed delicious cheese, coffee and good conversation.

Photos Courtesy of Marissa Lieberman

