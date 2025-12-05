CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department recently had its 2025 Fall Athletic Awards. All the fall athletic teams and their seasons were highlighted by their coaches while all athletes received letters and awards. More than 190 varsity athletic letters were awarded throughout the evening, as participation in athletics at Arthur L. Johnson High School continues to prosper.

The program culminated with the Student Athlete Award, which was presented by the athletic director of Arthur L. Johnson High School, Gus Kalikas. The Student Athlete Award is given out each athletic season to a student athlete that is not only a champion on the field, but in the classroom as well. The 2025 Fall Student Athlete award recipient was Alisia Hamm, with a 4.49 grade-point average.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition, the Crusader G.P.A. Challenge was awarded to the team that finished with the highest overall G.P.A. amongst athletic teams for the fall season. The recipients were presented with certificates and will have their team memorialized on a plaque to celebrate their actions both in the classrooms and on the fields. The girls tennis team, with a G.P.A. of 4.15, includes members Lena Blumenstock, Juliana DeDeo, Victoria Martino, Gianna Olas, Jaylin Rivera, Yazmin Yoplac, Isabel Martinez, Meera Raguseo, Naiana Caballero Herrera, Carisa Socci, Ellie Heyder and Alyssa Telewiak. The girls field hockey team, with a G.P.A. of 3.96, includes Liliana Budnik, Alyssa Donkersloot, Elizabeth Fitzharris, Avery Forfa, Alisia Hamm, Alyssa Szarszewski, Olivia Blanche, Hailey DeChellis, Addison Herko, Caitlyn Marcazo, Eden Ordner, Lia Simitz, Juliet Spond, Tyler Ortiz, Colleen Sullivam and Barbara Winouski.

The Best Teammate Award will be given out seasonally to one member from each athletic team that best fits the characteristics of a good teammate. The individuals that receive these awards exhibit upbeat attitudes and outstanding character. They helped influence the team’s culture in a positive manner, while always supporting teammates and promoting team unity. The Best Teammate Award winners were: cross country – Mitchell Goodell and Alesandra McFadden; field hockey – Elizabeth Fitzharris; football – Jack Kalikas; boys soccer – Leo Ruggiero; girls soccer – Kayla DeReamer; girls tennis – Tori Martino; volleyball – Olivia Castro; and cheerleading – Brooke Dreher.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the Team Most Valuable Players. The MVPs were: cross country – Colin Maloney and Ava Szarszewski; field hockey – Avery Forfa; football – John Brown; boys soccer – Gregory Galante; girls soccer – Suzie Pires; girls tennis – Lena Blumenstock; volleyball – September Ho; and cheerleading – Ella Rishko.

Kalikas said, “Once again, our Fall Athletic Awards Program was a successful event, as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful fall sports season, as well as recognize both student athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past fall athletic season.”

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry