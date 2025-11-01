RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, Oct. 9, Madison Elementary School hosted its Hispanic Heritage Festival. Markindy SaintCyr, the school’s multicultural advisor, along with his event committee, planned the event. Susan Monteiro and the Multi-Ethnic Cultural Club came from the high school to help set up.

A wonderful night was had, filled with food trucks, crafts and games, and SaintCyr even served as a DJ. Every class had a project on display for the community to enjoy.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley

