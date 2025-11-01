MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that tickets for The Great Pumpkin Sail of 2025 are now available for purchase at ucnj.org/ticket. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Echo Lake Park in Mountainside.

“This is one of our most cherished fall traditions in Union County and one that adults and kids alike truly enjoy,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Watching your carved Jack-o-Lanterns sail away with their pumpkin pals, creating this illuminated floating masterpiece – it’s one of those experiences that makes this season magical. I hope you join us.”

The Great Pumpkin Sail provides visitors of all ages the opportunity to have their Jack-o-Lantern added to a float and watch them sail on Echo Lake.

The event will have three sessions scheduled. The first session will run from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. The second session will run from 6:45 to 8 p.m. The third session will run from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Great Pumpkin Sail are sold on a per-family basis, with one ticket covering as many as six family members. Larger families may purchase an additional ticket to cover as many as six more family members. There is a two-ticket limit per family.

The cost is $12 per ticket for Union County residents and $16 per ticket for out-of-county residents. Each family ticket includes the right to float one pre-carved Jack-o-Lantern, weighing no more than eight pounds after carving.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as space is limited. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 2.

The Great Pumpkin Sail of 2025 is presented by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation. For more information on the Great Pumpkin Sail and other events organized through the Department of Parks and Recreation, visit ucnj.org/parks, email parksinfo@ucnj.org, or call 908-527-4900.

