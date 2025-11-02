UNION, NJ — The 14th annual Mayor’s Day 5K 2025 on Sunday, Sept. 28, was a success for the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce. There was a record of 630 runners. A check for $10,000 was presented to the Rivera family. All of this was made possible by the community. The photo sponsors were Eugene Ward and ABX Visual for event photography; and Joel Simpson Photography for drone footage.

Special thanks to Shake A Paw for being a wonderful event sponsor; Union County Orthopaedic Group – a division of OrthoNJ – for recruiting 120 staff to run the race that day; Penstock Coffee Roasters, for providing fresh roasted coffee and snacks that morning; Union Township Police Department, for keeping everyone safe; and the Union Township Board of Education, for hosting the 5K each year.

Thanks to the volunteers on site: Colin Ahearn, David Arminio, Carly Borowik, Laura Bretzger, Isabella Duarte, Brendon Duarte, Jessenia Guzman, Barbara La Mort, Dennis La Mort, James Masterson, Alyson Rose, Claudia Schiavone, Cyriel Soffo, Donna Steinmetz and Scott Snowden, as well as to the township of Union for helping to promote the 5K on UnionTV, banners, the website and by its presence that day.

