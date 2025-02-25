Franklin School honors January Students of the Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 24, Franklin Elementary School celebrated its inaugural Student of the Month initiative, an event organized by the Academic Success Committee. This program aims to encourage student growth both academically and socially, while fostering stronger family involvement.

Each class selected one student who demonstrated excellence across five key areas:

• academics: Consistent effort and a desire to improve;

• behavior: Positive and respectful conduct;

• attendance: Regular and enthusiastic school attendance;

• social-emotional learning: A positive and optimistic attitude; and

• Franklin pride: Demonstrating school spirit and a love for learning.

The morning celebration included an assembly with proud parents, the presentation of certificates to each honoree from Principal Patrick Holness and Vice Principal Adriana Mosca, commemorative photos and a celebratory treat. In attendance were Superintendent of Schools Aleya Shoieb, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tiffany Beer and members of the Board of Education, including President Joseph Toma, Vice President, Jennifer Monteiro and Shanna Raysick.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding students,” said Holness. “This initiative highlights the importance of hard work, positive behavior, and a love for learning. We believe it will motivate all our students to strive for excellence.”

A huge thank you goes out to the Academic Success Committee for their hard work and dedication to our students not only today, but everyday: Alicia Scipioni, Kathy Bentley, Kelly Brennan, Susan Cesare, MaryJane Dunn, Kristi Gaglio, Raffaella Nicoll, Venisha Jordan, Stephanie Nasser, Jennifer Jimenez and Ashley Shanley.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley