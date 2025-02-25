Local music fans are sad about record shop’s closing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — After nearly 70 years in business, Scotti’s Record Shops is coming to an end.

The store was first opened in Summit in 1956 by Anthony Scotti. There were also additional locations in Madison, Morristown, Chester and Gillette. Through the years, the stores were consolidated and the Morristown shop closed in 2011.

Anthony’s son, Gary, has been running the Summit store since the early 1980s.

In addition to thousands of vinyl records and compact discs, the store also carried turntables, cleaners, receivers, speakers, rock T-shirts, books, posters, vintage memorabilia and recycled vinyl crafts. They also sometimes had live music at the store and participated in Record Store Day since it officially began in 2008.

“We’re closing because I’m retiring,” said Gary Scotti. “It’s just time. I’ve been doing this my whole life. I’m old and I want to retire.”

There is no specific date for the store’s closing, but Scotti anticipates near the end of February. As of now, Scotti says he wants to get the store emptied out. Of course, customers are all very sad about it. “There’s an outpouring of love and concern,” said Scotti. “I’m grateful for everybody’s support and the outpour of love. They’re wishing me well. They’ll find other places to go buy records.”

Scotti said he is ready and confident to leave. He said, “It’s been my whole life. Music is everything to me. Coming into the store means everything. That part I’ll miss dearly. I won’t have the daily grind.”

Nick Paradise has been working in Scotti’s for three years. Seeing the store close is a bittersweet thing for him, as this was his first job out of college. Working at Scotti’s was a lot of fun for him. “I gained a lot of valuable skills,” he said. “As a music lover it’s a very gratifying job. Gary’s been nothing but good for me. I’m gonna miss it dearly.”

Looking towards his future, Paradise added, “I’m young. There’s a whole life out there.”

John Carter, of South Orange, said, “I have a number of friends, and myself, who are long time fans of Scotti’s. I ran over there this week for one last visit.”

Lance Yaeger, of Jacksonville, Florida, said he also remembers Scotti’s fondly. “I’ve been to Scotti’s many times over the years, especially when I lived in Springfield,” he said. “He had the best record store in all of Union County and no one is going to fill the void he leaves behind once he closes.”

Julius Spada, of Morristown, remembers the Scotti’s shop in Madison. He used to sleep outside overnight to get concert tickets.

Larry Ernst, from Parsippany, recently visited the store for the first time. He said, “Great stuff! I’m happy.”

Silvia Briones, of Harding Township, said she’s heartbroken to see the store closing. “I enjoy popping in here over the years,” she said. “I’m sad I won’t be able to touch and see what I’m getting for my husband and kids. This was convenient. They always had a great selection.”

John Bastone came to the store for the first time from White Plains, New York, to meet his friend for lunch and check out the store. “It’s great,” he said. “I wish I’d been here sooner. It’s sad for the community that it’s closing. At the same time, it’s been successful for a long time. It’s the owner’s time to enjoy the rest of his life.”

Visit Scott’s Record Shops at: https://scottisrecordshops.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta