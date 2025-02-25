Feinstein to close Kean Stage’s 2024-2025 season

HILLSIDE, NJ — Kean Stage has announced Michael Feinstein in “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett,” featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, will close Kean Stage’s 2024-2025 season. The concert event will be presented on Friday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m., at Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave., Hillside. This is the second time Feinstein has performed at Enlow Recital Hall. He performed the inaugural concert for the venue on Oct. 1, 2009.

Supported by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound. The performance will feature hits such as “Because of You,” “Rags to Riches,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Stranger in Paradise” and many more. Feinstein’s dynamic interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, will create an unforgettable night that honors the legacy of Tony Bennett in all its glory.

Feinstein’s close friendship with Bennett adds a profound layer to this tribute, as their camaraderie brings authenticity and depth to each note performed. Not only does Feinstein’s masterful interpretation of Bennett’s timeless repertoire pay homage to an era of classic songwriting, but it also preserves the rich cultural heritage that these songs represent.

The show also brings to bear the history of Carnegie Hall, which has been connected to the big band for decades. Icons from across the 20th and 21st century have graced the stage of Carnegie Hall, from Benny Goodman to Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong to Ella Fitzgerald, and from Frank Sinatra to, of course, Tony Bennett. The music-making of Feinstein and the Carnegie Hall Ensemble continue this tradition, as this program brings the hall’s history to life onstage.

In addition to his recognition as one of the leading musical entertainers and piano virtuoso of recent decades, Feinstein’s work as an educator, archivist, interpreter and ambassador of the Great American Songbook have established the popular and honored musician as a pre-eminent force in contemporary music. His dazzling career as a top-selling and critically acclaimed recording artist and a star performer on Broadway, and the world’s great concert stages has earned him five Grammy Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre for his Feinstein’s New York venue, two Emmy nominations of his television specials and acclaim for his NPR series. His live concerts have spanned the globe including such iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets for Michael Feinstein are $65 to $95 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at 908-737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, and is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Hoffman