RAHWAY, NJ — The Hispanic Heritage Dance on Tuesday, Oct. 1, was a massive success. The event concluded the first half of the school’s observance of Hispanic Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of culture, music and community spirit.

The school gymnasium was filled with energy as students performed traditional dances and families enthusiastically participated in interactive lessons, learning steps for popular dances. These activities, alongside educational displays, helped celebrate the diverse traditions and heritages within the Hispanic and Latino cultures.

Principal Patrick Holness shared his appreciation for the wonderful turnout, saying, “It was truly special to see our Franklin families come together to embrace cultural understanding and celebrate the rich diversity within our community. We look forward to making this event a cherished annual tradition.”

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley

