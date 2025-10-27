CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Police Department is asking drivers to take their foot off the gas and help make our streets safer by participating in the “Slow Down in Our Town” campaign.

As part of the initiative, the department will be distributing free “Please Slow Down in Our Town” lawn signs to residents. Signs can be requested quickly and easily through the free CranfordPD app, available in the Google Play Store and Apple iTunes Store. Click on “TRAFFIC CONCERNS,” then “REPORT A TRAFFIC ISSUE/REQUEST A SIGN” and select “SLOW DOWN IN OUR TOWN YARD SIGNS” to apply.

“Although congestion is a regular concern in Cranford, the number one traffic complaint we receive is speeding,” said Chief Matthew R. Nazzaro of the Cranford Police Department. “By simply slowing down, drivers can make a real difference in protecting both pedestrians and fellow motorists.”

The dangers of speeding are clear. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2023, speeding was a factor in 11,775 deaths nationwide, accounting for nearly 29% of all traffic fatalities. Beyond the tragic consequences, driving too fast also reduces reaction time, increases stopping distance, and raises the severity of crashes.

The Cranford Police Traffic Bureau and patrol officers will be actively supporting this campaign through both community engagement and enforcement.

Safety tips for drivers:

leave a few minutes early to avoid feeling rushed;

observe posted speed limits, especially near schools, parks and residential neighborhoods;

be mindful of pedestrians, bicyclists and children who may suddenly enter the roadway; and

remember: arriving safely is always more important than arriving quickly.

The Cranford Police Department encourages all residents to join in this effort by displaying a sign, spreading the message, and making a conscious effort to drive responsibly. Together, everyone can make Cranford’s streets safer.

For more information or to request your free sign, download the CranfordPD app today.

