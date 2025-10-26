CRANFORD, NJ — As a boy growing up in Cranford, there was always music playing in Jeff Schumacher’s home. His parents were playing records all the time. “They’re into classic rock,” said Schumacher. “The Who, Rush…”

Naturally, Schumacher chose music lessons over sports in school. He played drums, piano and violin, but gravitated toward guitar.

“I started guitar. I wanted to be in a band,” he said. “Formal training ended when I learned enough to play songs. I’m picking up tricks here and there. I can read music, but I just wanted to know enough to do the thing I wanted to do.”

Watching a lot of music on television gave Schumacher the idea that he wanted to be in a band. “Something for fun to do,” he said. “I always wanted to be in front of a crowd, doing something. Music made the most sense.”

His brother had a band, and he was performing with his brother during live shows, but he wasn’t involved in the creative process. He said, “A bunch of co-workers are musicians. We’d jam. After a while, I had this urge to be in front of a band and sing; be more creative, instead of just playing. I wanted to front a band.”

The idea of getting a band together came to Schumacher in 2019. But it was during the pandemic that he had the most time to make it happen. The first four Shuttle Program albums were done by Schumacher. They could be heard on Apple and Spotify. “All the big ones,” said Schumacher.

Since Shuttle Program formed, the band has written more songs. “I write the lyrics and general chord arrangements,” said Schumacher. “The other guys fill in respective parts. I trust those guys completely. There’s almost no disagreement. It’s a very collaborative process.” The other band members are Matthew Weisser, Nelson Kelly and James Matheson.

Lyrically, Schumacher writes based on stuff with which he’s dealing. “I keep it vague,” he said. “We have a song about a long birthday weekend. Things that have happened, not too on the nose.”

Schumacher said Shuttle Program will hopefully be putting out new music early next year.

In the meantime, the band has been playing in many bars throughout New Jersey; mainly Crossroads in Garwood. “That’s the one we play the most. The best place I played,” Schumacher said. “I love it there.” Another place Schumacher likes to perform is Prototype in Paterson. “The sound is great,” he said.

Schumacher says he always strives for energy. “I like excitement,” he said. “I like being able to convey excitement and general positivity. I think the songs are catchy, but I’m being biased.”

He says that people who come to see Shuttle Program compare them to Green Day a lot. But he doesn’t mind. “I love it,” he said. “They were one of my favorite bands growing up. If it comes across, so be it.”

Shuttle Program is definitely a creative outlet for Schumacher. In regard to success, he says he’s being realistic. “Everyone has a job and is doing other things,” he said. “Any live show is great. We’re taking it one thing at a time. I’m open to most possibilities, I would say.”

In his free time, Schumacher loves to go see live shows. “Any tour coming through,” he said.

Visit Shuttle Program on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/shuttleprogram.nj?igsh=MWI5M2V2NjB2dGUwdg%3D%3D

To hear Shuttle Program’s music, visit: https://linktr.ee/shuttleprogrammusic.

Photo Courtesy of Nicole Shuron

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry