UNION, NJ — It was a spooktacular day of food and fun.

At the annual Halloween Food Truck Fest at Rabkin Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, there was an inflatable village, games, food trucks, a mini-golf course, a DJ, a photobooth, a “create slime” station and a video game truck. Adults were able to enjoy a beer garden that also had wine.

The DJ played fun songs such as the theme from “Scooby Doo” and “Sugar Sugar.”

Witches danced on stage and off with children.

Tim Singletary, a volunteer emergency medical technician, said, “The whole event is wonderful, fantastic! Entertaining for kids.”

Paul Webb is the owner of Portraits by Paul, a photo booth business he’s had for 15 years. His 16-year-old daughter, Sydney, was working the booth with him. He said, “It’s all about the kids. Something safe and fun.”

Tyler Martin, of Rahway, said, “I just love Halloween.”

Vanessa Alba, of Union, was with her children, Isabelle, 3, and Levi, 1. It was her first year coming to the Halloween Food Truck Fest. She said, “It’s a lot of fun.”

Tomyka Brackin, of Irvington, was there with her Yorkie named Khloe. Her favorite part of the event was the food. She said, “I had wings and steak and fries, so far.”

Karen Sasso, owner of Ice Cream Creations, offers special sundaes and cones. She said they cater to all requests. The retired teacher has had her “shop on wheels” for the past seven years. “It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “Everyone’s happy.” Sasso is from Rutherford.

Valentina Martinez, owner of Urban Dogs, has been in business for two years. “They’re Columbian-inspired,” she said. “Different crazy toppings. Mozzarella cheese on hot dogs.”

Sonia Vilela, of Union, was there with her 8-year-old daughter, Leah. Vilela said the event “brings out family and friends to celebrate Halloween.” Her favorite food truck was Cuphead Coffee. Leah enjoyed the inflatable village and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

Anthony Quirke, of Roselle, was there with his 7-year-old twins, Illyanna and Liam. “Everybody is enjoying time together,” he said. His family favored the pizza from Il Forno on Main.

Steffanie Guillen, of Elizabeth, has been coming to the Halloween Food Truck Fest for the past three years. She said, “I love coming out with my family – my sister from Union, my three girls and my husband. I always get pizza. My daughters favor the Columbian hot dogs (from Urban Dogs).”

Other food trucks included The Deluxe Way, Gustosa and Lechon Negron.

