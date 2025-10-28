CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Schools has announced the appointment of Kevin Deacon as the new assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. Deacon was selected following a comprehensive search process that included multiple interviews with the selection committee as well as an extensive reference review. A dedicated and innovative educational administrator, Deacon brings extensive experience in implementing forward thinking academic practices and creating programs that drive student achievement.

Deacon has been an integral part of the Cranford School District for many years. Most recently, he has served as the principal of Hillside Avenue School since September 2019. Among his many accomplishments, he facilitated the transformation of the middle school learning experience by implementing a new district-wide schedule that incorporates a dedicated period for enrichment and intervention. His commitment to continuous improvement is further reflected in his efforts to enhance teacher capacity through professional development. He has led impactful sessions in areas critical to modern education, including data-driven instruction, Google Apps for education and artificial intelligence.

Deacon’s career in education began at Walter H. Crowley Intermediate School 5 in Queens, New York, where he served as a special education teacher and assistant principal during a 10-year period. In 2013, he joined the Cranford Public Schools as an assistant principal at Orange Avenue School and, in 2016, he became the principal at Livingston Avenue School.

He has a master’s degree in school leadership from Touro University, a master’s degree in special education from Queens College and a bachelor’s degree in history from Siena University.

“I am honored to step into the role of assistant superintendent and continue my service to the Cranford community,” said Deacon. “My focus has always been on implementing practices that foster student achievement and on supporting our incredible teachers and staff. I am eager to apply my experience in curriculum design, professional development and data analysis to benefit the entire district and ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

