CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education has announced the appointment of Gina Donlevie as the new principal of Cranford High School, effective Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Donlevie was selected following a comprehensive search process that included multiple interviews with the selection committee and an extensive reference review.

With experience spanning high school, middle school and higher education, Donlevie has a demonstrated history of effective educational leadership. In addition to her master’s degree in educational administration, she has a doctorate in educational leadership, management and policy from Seton Hall University.

Donlevie began her career at Ridge High School, serving as a business education teacher before becoming an assistant principal. In 2019, she began her tenure as principal of West Essex Middle School, where her vision and leadership have driven innovative programming and a strong school culture.

Donlevie also takes great pride in developing the next generation of educators. She mentors aspiring administrators through the New Jersey Leaders-to-Leaders program and serves as an adjunct professor at Centenary University.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the principal of Cranford High School,” said Donlevie. “Cranford is known for its strong community and commitment to students, staff and families. I look forward to collaborating with the high school team to foster a learning environment where every student can reach their full potential.”

Outside of work, Donlevie enjoys staying active and spending time with her family, frequently running around with her husband to cheer on their children at sports, music and other activities.

Photo Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti

