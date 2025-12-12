HILLSIDE, NJ — In 1960, Ruby Bridges, at the age of 6, passed a test that determined she would go to the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was a move her mother felt strongly about – to give her daughter a better education and as a step forward for all Black children.

But as soon as Bridges entered the school, white parents pulled their own children out. And all the teachers refused to teach while a Black child was enrolled. All but one – Barbara Henry, who is still alive today at the age of 97; and with whom Bridges is still friends.

Bridges recently came to speak at Hillside’s Ola Edwards Community School in honor of Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day. More than 200 people were in attendance, including Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Sen. Angela McKnight and Gov. Phil Murphy’s deputy chief of staff, Emy Quispe.

“The energy was magnetic,” said Shani Jarvis, outreach manager of AAA Northeast – a not-for-profit auto club. “The students were all looking forward to hearing from her. It was amazing. The marching band played and then as Ruby walked in all the kids were screaming. They had flags and they were clapping for her.”

Jarvis, who served as master of ceremonies, said, “In that role, it goes by in a whirlwind.”

In Bridges’ remarks, she said that she didn’t understand the impact she was having. Jarvis said, “Her big thing, racism is a grown-up disease. We’re taught it. We should stop using children to advance that message. We should stop inflicting children with it. Now looking back, she echoes, ‘You’re never too young to make a change.’ Be nice to everybody. Just speak out about opportunities for equality. Anti-racism, anti-bullying. It’s all a message. We’re all the same.”

Jarvis walked away with promise, with a renewed thinking. “It’s powerful,” she said. “I had goosebumps from the point she walked in and everyone was cheering for her. The whole morning was amazing. It warms my heart to see this. People of all different races and cultures together, supporting this one idea.”

Tracy Muldrow, instructional supervisor at the Hillside Board of Education, sang “Rise Up,” by Andra Day.

“How amazing she was singing that,” said Jarvis. “It’s a great song and a powerful message.”

This is the third year AAA Northeast hosted Bridges.

Nov. 14 is annually recognized as Ruby Bridges Walks to School Day – a day established by students who wanted to honor her courage. The origin of the day began in 2018. A group of fifth-grade students in San Francisco asked the school board to recognize Nov. 14 as a special day for Ruby Bridges.

Photo Courtesy of John Jensen Photography

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry