ROSELLE PARK, NJ — A local McDonald’s manager was recently recognized at a restaurant in Roselle Park for being among the top-performing McDonald’s restaurant managers in the world.

Lourdes Romero, general manager at the McDonald’s restaurant at 100 W. Westfield Ave. for almost two decades, has been named a Ray Kroc Award recipient – an accolade given to the top 1% of McDonald’s restaurant managers globally. Local Owner/Operator Daniel Chapman, who owns and operates restaurants across New Jersey, hosted a surprise celebration at the restaurant this afternoon to honor Romero’s achievement.

Romero exemplifies the values and spirit of the McDonald’s brand through her dedication to her team, her guests and her community. She first joined the Chapman Family Franchise in 2007. She continues to embrace professional development opportunities and digital growth while delivering golden standards.

Romero’s impact also extends beyond her restaurant, as she fosters lasting relationships with those she serves.

Named in honor of McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize restaurant managers who keep Kroc’s vision alive through their leadership and care for customers and crew alike. Romero is one of just five McDonald’s restaurant managers from the New York Metro region to receive this honor, which includes a cash prize, a trophy and recognition at the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention next year.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry