RAHWAY, NJ—Wharton Arts’ New Jersey Youth Symphony invites audiences to journey across the cosmos at “Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert” on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., on the Union County Performing Arts Center’s Main Stage in Rahway.

Led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, this spectacular concert features Gustav Holst’s iconic orchestral suite, “The Planets,” accompanied by stunning, high-definition NASA imagery from the NASA Scientific Visualization Studio. As the symphony journeys through Mars, Venus, Jupiter and beyond, vivid visuals drawn from space telescope data and interplanetary missions will illuminate the music’s grandeur – transforming the concert hall into a breathtaking voyage through the solar system.

Adding to the excitement, the program includes the world premiere of “PLUTO: The Gatekeeper to the Underworld,” by Oliver Kahng, a senior at Regis High School and a member of the NJYS Youth Symphony. Kahng’s original composition offers a contemporary continuation to Holst’s planetary suite, inspired by Pluto’s mythological and astronomical legacy.

Said Cha-Pyo, “At this magical time of year, there’s no better gift to share with family and friends than ’The Planets,’ one of the most beloved works in the symphonic repertoire, brought to life with breathtaking NASA visuals and the remarkable artistry of our NJYS Youth Symphony. This concert celebrates the wonder that connects music and imagination, featuring ’Pluto,’ a new work by one of our own student composers. I invite you to join us on a truly inspiring journey through sound and creativity.

“Experiencing Holst’s ’The Planets’ with NASA’s stunning visuals creates an unforgettable celestial journey,” said Executive Director Gina Caruso. “Premiering a new work by one of our own young composers makes the evening even more special, highlighting the imagination and creativity of our students at the New Jersey Youth Symphony.”

Tickets are $24 for adults and $19 for students and seniors, available at UCPAC.org.

Photo Courtesy of Alice Hamlet

