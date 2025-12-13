Local vets are honored with proclamation David Jablonski Published: December 13, 2025 | Updated: December 11, 2025 1 min read 5 views Pictured, Mayor Terrence Curran presents the mayoral proclamation to local veterans who are members of the Captain Newell Rodney Fiske Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 335 proclaiming Tuesday, Nov. 11, as Veteran’s Day, and honoring the brave members of our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, Coast Guard, Space Force and National Guard who exemplify steadfast and selfless commitment while risking their lives to ensure our freedom. CRANFORD — Veterans have earned the utmost respect and support while defending our homeland and the township of Cranford admires and supports the families and loved ones of those who have served and currently serve. Photo Courtesy of Township of Cranford About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry Post navigation Previous: New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert’Next: ‘Soul Train’ film and community discussion presented at Vauxhall Library Author's Other Posts New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert’ New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert’ December 11, 2025 0 7 Local restaurant manager recognized for her leadership Local restaurant manager recognized for her leadership December 11, 2025 0 4 Cranford Board of Education announces new principal of Cranford High School Cranford Board of Education announces new principal of Cranford High School December 11, 2025 0 7 Commissioners Gallery opens exhibit featuring Union County employee artists Commissioners Gallery opens exhibit featuring Union County employee artists December 11, 2025 0 10 Related Stories ‘Soul Train’ film and community discussion presented at Vauxhall Library Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 11, 2025 0 1 New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert’ David Jablonski December 11, 2025 0 7 Local restaurant manager recognized for her leadership David Jablonski December 11, 2025 0 4 Civil rights pioneer visits Hillside’s Ola Edwards Community School Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 11, 2025 0 11 Cranford Board of Education announces new principal of Cranford High School David Jablonski December 11, 2025 0 7 Commissioners Gallery opens exhibit featuring Union County employee artists David Jablonski December 11, 2025 0 10 LOCAL SPORTS Mother Seton girls volleyball wins first-ever state championship 1 Mother Seton girls volleyball wins first-ever state championship December 11, 2025 0 42 Cranford, Governor Livingston, Roselle Park girls volleyball teams excel 2 Cranford, Governor Livingston, Roselle Park girls volleyball teams excel December 11, 2025 0 30 Roselle Park football tops Roselle in final game of series played on Thanksgiving 3 Roselle Park football tops Roselle in final game of series played on Thanksgiving December 4, 2025 0 29 Leiter to be one of speakers at fifth annual Garden State Baseball Coaches Clinic 4 Leiter to be one of speakers at fifth annual Garden State Baseball Coaches Clinic December 4, 2025 0 31