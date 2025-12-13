UNION, NJ — The Vauxhall Branch Library recently had a showing of “Soul Train: The Hippest Trip in America.” The program was originally aired on VH1 Classic in 2010.

The library had a full house of patrons who remembered the musical variety television show with fondness.

“Soul Train has been a standard every Saturday morning, watching all the entertainers. You learn new dances. It was something to behold,” said Tyrone Tutt, of Vauxhall.

Geralyn Jenkins, of Union, said, “‘Soul Train’ was a big part of our Saturdays, intermingling with housework.”

Doris Chamberlin, of Westfield, also watched “Soul Train” on Saturday mornings. She said, “I wish I could dance. I never tried that part of it.”

Jonny Rosser, of Vauxhall, remembers getting up on Saturday mornings to watch the show and enjoyed the Soul Train Line – in which dancers formed two parallel lines facing each other, with a space between them so couples could dance down the line.

“It was always on television,” said Gabriel Ramos, Vauxhall Branch manager. “Don Cornelius was the host.”

Cornelius formulated the idea for a television show wanting to do a Black “American Bandstand.” The show began during the time of civil rights and people wanted to see Black people on television in a positive light.

“Soul Train” premiered on WCIU-TV on Aug. 17, 1970, as a live show airing weekday afternoons. It began as a low-budget show in black and white. Top acts and rising stars were featured on the show.

Cornelius relocated to Hollywood to take “Soul Train” to the next level. On Oct. 2, 1971, “Soul Train” made its national debut, premiering in seven cities – Atlanta, Birmingham, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Pam Brown, “Soul Train” dance coordinator, hosted auditions for dancers in Los Angeles. The outrageous L.A. dancers were a hit.

Through the years, “Soul Train” dancers included Rosie Perez, Fred Berry, Carmen Electra, Vivica A. Fox, MC Hammer and Jody Watley. Perez complained about the grueling hours. And the dancers didn’t get paid.

Top talent on the show included Sly Stone, Barry White, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5, Tina Turner, Al Green, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and countless others.

By the end of the third season, Cornelius was a role model for Black entrepreneurs in years to come. Aretha Franklin said that he was ahead of his time.

And by 1975, Black pop culture was booming with television shows such as “Good Times” and “The Jeffersons.”

Gino Vannelli was the first white guy to be on Soul Train. When he asked Cornelius why he had him on the show, Cornelius said, jokingly, “I consider you off-white.”

Major white stars such as Elton John wanted to come on the show and Cornelius said, “Fine.”

David Bowie came on the show and performed his hit, “Fame.” Perez found him to be mesmerizing. Other white people who performed on Soul Train included Teena Marie, Captain & Tennielle and Average White Band.

When disco was all the rage, Cornelius wasn’t a fan, but since they made a commitment to play the best Black music, if it was disco, Cornelius said, “So be it.”

Cornelius wasn’t a fan of hip-hop or rap either, which emerged in the 1980s. He had rappers and hip-hop artists on the show, but couldn’t relate to it. As the 1980s progressed and rap became more popular and, as a businessman, Cornelius gave in to it.

“Soul Train” didn’t have a monopoly on Black music anymore, as shows such as “Yo! MTV Raps” aired. “Soul Train” remained on top, but times were changing fast.

On May 10, 1993, Don Cornelius signed off the show. There were other hosts and “Soul Train” lasted 13 more years and became the longest running syndication on television. Cornelius’ legacy was creating a show that was never seen before.

