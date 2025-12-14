UNION, NJ — Former New Jersey State Sen. Raymond J. Lesniak has sent a “Make America Kind Again” hat to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, encouraging a return to civility in America’s public dialogue.

A longtime advocate for bipartisan kindness, Lesniak says the gesture is meant to cut across political divides at a heated moment.

“Kindness isn’t partisan – it’s patriotic,” said Lesniak. “I’m sending Representative Greene a Make America Kind Again hat in the hope that even the loudest voices in Washington can help lower the temperature of our politics.”

Greene recently made headlines expressing that public attacks on her – after former President Donald Trump labeled her “treasonous” – have resulted in what she described as a “hotbed of threats.” Lesniak says her experience underscores why America needs more compassion, not less.

“Whether you feel praised or vilified, everyone deserves to be treated with dignity,” Lesniak said. “Political storms come and go. Kindness lasts.”

The hat, part of Lesniak’s Make America Kind Again initiative, supports the mission of The Lesniak Institute, including:

Recovery High Schools;

Operation Santa: a local holiday initiative for deserving families in New Jersey;

Animal welfare reform; and

Youth and community leadership programs.

“No matter who you are – whether you’re a member of Congress or a regular citizen – kindness is a powerful force,” Lesniak said. “It’s time we bring it back.”

