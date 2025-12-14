CRANFORD, NJ — This year marks the 25th anniversary of Jersey Central Art Studios, a nonprofit organization founded in Cranford that has contributed to programs such as the Open Art Studio Tours, art classes and lectures at the Community Center, Paint the Town Plein Air events and the Cranford Pumpkin Carve-Out, as well as the restoration of the historic murals that now adorn the Township Committee Chambers.

Photo Courtesy of Township of Cranford

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry