KENILWORTH, NJ — Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Ruben Castillo recently brought his act back to Kenilworth Public Library, this time, in Christmas spirit!

Castillo’s program “Elvistory” is a combo of live music and a history lesson not only about Elvis, but of pop culture of the time era. For this special Christmas program, “Christmas with the King,” pop culture was focused on toys from the 1950s through the 1970s. Castillo’s wife, Patricia, runs the sound throughout the program.

During the show, Castillo gave an Elvis pop quiz, with an audience member receiving a prized book on Elvis. Also, in Elvis Presley fashion, Castillo gave out a scarf to one lucky audience member. Keeping with the giving spirit, the Kenilworth Public Library gifted an Elvis mannequin to a lucky patron. The raffle proceeds benefited the library.

Helen Diamond, of Cranford, came to see Castillo perform at least four times. She said, “The program is educational. He sings well. He’s handsome. A good package.”

Castillo opened the program with “Here Comes Santa Claus.” It was a song Elvis Presley performed, but was originally done by Gene Autry.

“Elvis liked the song, but wasn’t crazy about that version (Autry’s version), so he put his own spin on it,” said Castillo.

When Presley’s first Christmas album came out, Castillo explained that it included both Christmas classics and gospel songs. It also included “White Christmas,” which Castillo said was the “most famous Christmas song of all time.”

But Castillo explained that Elvis fans were teenagers, and they wanted to hear rocker tunes, so Elvis recorded “Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me.”

Elvis Presley loved Christmas and fans from all over would send him packages. Castillo said, “He had Christmas lights from Thanksgiving to his birthday, Jan. 8.” He also had a tradition of going around looking at Christmas lights in Memphis.

Castillo spoke about Presley’s generosity. He said, “Elvis was very giving. He gave thousands of checks to various charities.” Some of the charities he gave to included March of Dimes and NAACP.

Presley also liked going to the movies and, at Christmas time, he would rent out the theater for friends and family.

On Christmas Day, Presley would visit prisoners, bringing money and food.

In 1968, Castillo explained that there was going to be an Elvis Christmas Special. But Elvis had other ideas, and that’s when he had his ’68 Comeback Special instead.

Castillo ended the program with a song never recorded by Presley, “When My Heart Finds Christmas,” by Harry Connick Jr. – performed Elvis-style. The idea was to imagine what Elvis would sing if he was still around today.

At the end of the performance, Castillo hugged each attendee and wished them a Merry Christmas.

To learn more about Ruben Castillo, visit: https://www.elvistory.com/.

Visit The Kenilworth Public Library at: https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

