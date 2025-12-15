CLARK, NJ — The K-Kids (Kiwanis Kids) club at Valley Road School has been busy spreading holiday cheer this December, completing two heartwarming community service projects that touched the lives of children around the world and local veterans.

Operation Shoebox: Gifts for Children Worldwide

In a truly global act of kindness, K-Kids members diligently filled 32 shoeboxes for Operation Shoebox. Each box was carefully packed with essential toiletries and small toys, destined to bring smiles to the faces of children in need across the globe. This hands-on project provided a tangible way for the young students to understand the importance of generosity and international service.

Donating Holiday Trees to Veterans

Closer to home, the K-Kids focused their efforts on honoring local heroes by decorating and donating 20 holiday trees to the Menlo Park Veteran’s Home. The trees, which were distributed to the residents before Thanksgiving, ensure that the veterans could enjoy a festive and cheerful atmosphere as the holiday season begins. This effort provided both a beautiful symbol of the season and a meaningful connection between the community’s youngest members and its honored veterans.

These two December projects underscore the K-Kids’ commitment to making a positive impact, embodying the spirit of service and goodwill during the holidays.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

