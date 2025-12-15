CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Township Committee recognizes and congratulates the Cranford High School DECA – Distributive Education Clubs of America – Chapter for its outstanding achievements, leadership and dedication during DECA Month 2025 with a mayoral proclamation.

Cranford High School DECA earned the 2024–2025 Community Service Award, the 2024–2025 Membership Campaign Recognition and the 2024–2025 Promotional Campaign Recognition.

Cranford High School DECA will send 160 members to compete at the District l level, with 49 state qualifiers advancing to the New Jersey State Conference in Atlantic City in March.

Photos Courtesy of Township of Cranford

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

