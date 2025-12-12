ELIZABETH, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that a selection of prize-winning art work by Union County and UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ employees, their family members and volunteers is on display through Jan. 16 in the Commissioners Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The art display presents a select sampling of 16 pieces from among the 74 pieces judged at the recent 19th annual “National Arts Program Exhibit and Contest for Union County Employees and Their Families.” The exhibit and contest are a result of a partnership with the National Arts Program Foundation, which provides prize money and valuable support to display the work of talented artists of all ages.

“We are honored to conclude the year with an exhibit that celebrates our employees—the dedicated public servants who strengthen this community every day,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners. It is our pleasure to highlight the remarkable talent and artistry within our Union County family. This showcase reflects not only exceptional skill, but also the creativity and heart that each of you brings to our community.”

Listed by category are all the award-winning employee artists, retirees, volunteers and their family members, and the awards they won at the original exhibit and contest. The closing reception was at UCNJ Union College of Union County NJ’s Scotch Plains Campus on Friday, Nov. 21:

Overall

Best in Show – Veronica Dunscombe, Professional

Teen Art Education Award – Chloe Thompson, Teen

Professional

First Place – Jacqueline Abend

Second Place – Kat Block

Third Place – Dario Scholis

Intermediate

First Place – Clara Owens

Second Place – Kaylee Krill

Third Place – Alessandra Alma

Amateur

First Place – Ivan Strom

Second Place – Victoria Martins

Third Place – Beverly Guest

Teen – Ages 13-18

First Place – Elysse Brathwaite

Second Place – Antoinette Evans

Youth – Ages 12 and Younger

First Place – Elena Boyar

Second Place – Alessia Alma

Third Place – Chelsea Velazquez

“I would like to thank our Union County employees, retirees, and their families for participating in this annual event. Their pieces always bring so much life and color to our gallery,” said Union County Commissioner and Liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Board Bette Jane Kowalski. “I encourage residents to take the time to visit and enjoy the display for themselves.”

Additional support for this event was provided by a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Exhibits at the Commissioners Gallery are coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

For more information about this exhibit and other programs and services related to the arts and Union County history, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth NJ 07202. Telephone 908-558-2550, NJ Relay users dial 7-1-1, or send email to culturalinfo@ucnj.org.

