UNION, NJ — American Theater Group will present a talkback following the performance of Joe Landry’s “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at the DMK Black Box Theater on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Union Arts Center in Union.

ATG Artistic Director Jim Vagias, Director Joseph Discher and cast members will participate in the free post show event and will examine the process of presenting the classic film as a 1940s live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience. The production features five versatile actors performing the dozens of characters while a live foley artist produces the necessary sound effects and musical jingles.

Leading the cast are Aaron Michael McDaniel – “The Woodsman,” New World Stages – as George Bailey; Erica Knight – “Charley’s Aunt,” Shakespeare Theatre of NJ – as Mary Hatch; Michael Daly – “Windy City,” Walnut St. Theater – as Mr. Potter; Joelle Zazz – “The Lightning Thief: The Musical,” New World Stages – as Violet; and Tim Nicolai – “The Glass Menagerie,” Broadway – as Clarence Oddbody. Foley artist Hannah Mount – “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Mile Square Theatre – is responsible for the sound effects, musical jingles and piano accompaniment and will demonstrate the effects during the talkback.

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is at the DMK Black Box Theater at the new Union Arts Center in Union. Performance dates are Friday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $55, with student and group rates available, and can be purchased at: americantheatergroup.org. “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is presented through arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

