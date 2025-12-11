CLARK, NJ — Kindergarten scientists at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School have been learning all about the life cycle of a chicken.

They observed eggs in an incubator, made predictions and counted down the days until hatch day.

According to kindergarten teacher Cherie Milevoi, “The excitement grew each morning as we watched for tiny cracks – and, finally, we got to see our fluffy chicks emerge! The students have enjoyed caring for them, observing their growth and even naming them. It’s been an unforgettable hands-on learning experience full of curiosity, care and wonder!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

