Clark Township summary of response and recovery to once-in-a-century flooding

CLARK, NJ — Early forecasts on Monday, July 14, indicated 2-3 inches of rain. No one expected 2 inches of rain each hour for a total of almost 7 inches. Nonetheless, township resources were immediately mobilized to address the health, safety and welfare of the citizens. Following is a summary of emergency response actions during the storm and the activities that followed and ongoing activities related to the flooding that continue.

The Clark Fire, Police, and Public Works departments worked in close coordination with the leadership of the mayor, business administrator and the Office of Emergency Management to address the safety of citizens on the road, immediate hazards, damage assessment and support services for impacted neighborhoods.

Key response actions included:

police and township communications warning citizens of flooding and to stay off roads;

the fire department conducted 20 boat rescues for those stranded in or on their vehicles;

immediate deployment of emergency personnel from police, fire and public works to manage road closures, assist with water-related incidents and abandoned vehicles;

field inspections to evaluate flood levels, road conditions and infrastructure concerns throughout the township;

removal of water from residential basements by OEM staff;

township leadership engaged with representatives from the Governor’s Office to begin the process of accessing state-level recovery resources;

a special DPW bulk waste collection was organized to help residents dispose of storm-damaged household items and advised citizens to call DPW to schedule additional pickups of flood debris;

DPW cleanup crews were dispatched to clear fallen branches, blocked roadways and debris from public areas, including local parks and community spaces;

DPW coordinated with Union County for use of heavy equipment in the day after the storm to begin cleaning waste pushed into local creeks by the extreme weather system;

a formal process was put in place to track storm-related costs in order to pursue state disaster assistance funding;

plans to manage the large volume of damaged materials included evaluating potential sites for temporary debris collection and storage;

residents with early questions about debris removal were advised to place damaged items to the curb, with assurances that collection would occur; and

equipment to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas has been procured to assist with future storm preparedness.

Clark Township continues to prioritize safety and recovery efforts as cleanup progresses.

Photos Courtesy of Township of Clark