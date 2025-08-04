2025 Summer Fair for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs is hosted

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The Union County Board of Commissioners recently had its 2025 Summer Fair at Warinanco Sports Center. Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, residents of Union County with disabilities and special needs were invited to attend the free event. The event takes place in July every year to celebrate Disability Pride Month.

Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados said, “It’s a great family-fun event. We make sure everyone feels welcome.”

“I love this event,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “It’s a great way to bring the community together. They can be themselves and have a great time.”

There was a DJ, games, art, refreshments, a petting zoo and informational vendors. Activities included a ring toss, coin toss and tic tac toe. DJ Nick Kowalski was playing a variety of Top 40 hits from Harry Styles, Hanson and Prince, to name a few. “Anything the kids want,” he said.

Laureen Montgomery and LaTanya Marchell are social services workers who oversaw attendees making decorative bags, keychains and mugs.

Christopher Lee, father of Chloe, 4, said, “The community events are so nice. They really care for those with disabilities.”

Noemi Medina, of Roselle Park, was there with her son, Kevin Soto. She said Kevin was enjoying everything about the festival, especially the animals, which came from Swift Farms in Huntington County. There were baby chicks, rabbits, donkeys and goats.

Karen Swift said, “There seems to be an attraction to animals. Animals have a calming effect. They can touch, feel… We work for Union County a couple times a year and at schools with special needs children.”

FACT – Families and Community Together – was one of the vendors at the festival. They are located in Mountainside and offer wraparound, community-based services to families who have children with emotional, behavioral, developmental, mental health and substance abuse needs.

Inroads to Opportunities was a vendor located in Roselle. They empower people with disabilities in their pursuit of employment, independence and life skills.

Disability Pride Month is celebrated each year in July. It commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990. The purpose of Disability Pride Month is to promote awareness of the experiences and challenges faced by people with disabilities; to celebrate the achievements of individuals with disabilities; and to advocate for equal rights and access for all people.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta