ROSELLE PARK — Cool off with the community at Roselle Park’s Community Cooldown on Tuesdays, July 7, 14, 21, and 28. Residents are invited to beat the heat in the Roselle Park Youth Baseball Softball League parking lot from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. while the fire department runs drills.

The Community Cooldown is brought to you by Council President Jay Robaina and fellow members of Borough Council, in partnership with the Roselle Park Fire Department.

“Community Cooldowns have become one of the highlights of summer in Roselle Park,” said Robaina. “Between the cost of gas, tolls, parking, beach badges, shore traffic and the rising price of just about everything, families are looking for affordable ways to enjoy the summer close to home. That’s exactly what Community Cooldowns provide – a free evening of summer fun, an opportunity to connect with neighbors and a chance to see our volunteer firefighters in action as they train to keep our community safe.”

Roselle Park firefighters will conduct live pump and hose drills to stay prepared, and attendees can run through the water showers created by the drills – combining community fun with essential firefighter training.

“Whether it’s Community Cooldowns or our fifth annual Family Swim Night at the Clark Community Pool coming up on Thursday, July 9, we’re committed to providing affordable, family-friendly activities for Roselle Park residents throughout the summer,” added Robaina. “I encourage residents to take advantage of these opportunities to make lasting memories close to home.”

“Events like these are vital for bringing residents together in a fun, safe environment,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “We’re proud to bring opportunities that not only help families beat the summer heat, but also strengthen the connection between our firefighters and the people they protect.”

Residents can learn more by contacting Community Center Director Rupen Shah at rshah@rosellepark.net or by calling 908-245-0666.







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