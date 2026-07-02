CRANFORD — Cranford celebrates America’s 250th birthday on Friday, July 3, from 1 to 6 p.m., indoors at the Cranford Recreation Center at 375 Centennial Ave., Cranford. The event location is moved to the Recreation Center from the Hanson Park due to predicted extreme heat and predicted storms later in the day. All parking will be in the pool lot located on Pat Fossella Drive. Food trucks will be set up behind the Recreation Center. From 1 to 1:30 p.m., there will be an opening with the VFW Color Guard, flags, the Pledge of Allegiance and high school singers.

Throughout the day, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., there will be 13 Stations based on the 13 Colonies, as well as music, games, prizes and special announcements made by the Town Crier throughout the day.

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1) Cranford 250 Welcome Table, guide/map of activities, raffles and bracelets;

2) Cranford Historical Society – display and trivia;

3) Tin Punching – Miller Cory;

4) Sheep to Cloth – Miller Cory;

5) Herbs and Seeds of Revolutionary Times – Miller Cory with Drayers Farm;

6) Colonial Toys and Games – Craft/Display/Games/Boxwood Hall/Girl Scouts

7) Quill Pen Writing – Merchants and Drovers

8) Spies and Codes – Boy Scouts;

9) Sons of the American Revolution – Chris Sands – Abraham Clark Signer of the Declaration of Independence Display and Tri Corn Hat Craft;

10) Cranford 86/VFW – Freedom Is Not Free;

11) Friends of the Cranford Library – Bookmark and Craft;

12) Cranford Colonial Connections – DAR/Scouts – Display and Craft;

13) It’s a Surprise!

From 5 to 6 p.m., the stations will wind down and finish up. There will be a musical closing with Dan Furnald – patriotic music through the years – and a sing-along. Then there will be a Happy Birthday America countdown, followed by raffle drawings.

From 6 to 9 p.m., there will be a cleanup.

This program is made possible in part by a 2026 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The Cranford 250 Committee invites additional groups or individuals to sponsor this event.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz











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