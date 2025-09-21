ROSELLE, NJ — This free family event at Warinanco Sports Center was the perfect place to be for passionate readers.

At the 12th annual Independent Authors Book Expo, book lovers had the chance to meet writers, explore unique books, and enjoy panel discussions and book signings. Each attendee received a bag with pens and notepads.

Alyssa D’Amico, of Queens, New York, was promoting her book “Unexpected System Error: Poetry from the Hospital.” It was part of her journey dealing with a neurological disorder, epilepsy, which can be treated but there is not yet a cure.

“My most worst period, I made sure to put positivity in writing,” she said.

Ashley H. Johnson, of Philadelphia, is the author of “Brown Skin Girl.” Published two years ago, “Brown Skin Girl” is her first book, which is about being confident in the skin and your inner qualities.

Brianna R. Shaffrey, of Oceanport, is the author of several books – both stand alone and trilogies. She began writing her debut, “Fire & Flight,” while she was in high school in a creative expressions class. “I needed to write this novel,” she said.

Jane McGarry, of Paramus, is an author of fantasy, adventure and a splash of romance. Her books are both individual and trilogies. Her engaging stories encourage readers to embrace their authenticity while fostering empathy and empowerment.

Marc W. Polite, of Jersey City, is an author, blogger, poet and occasional podcaster. His latest book, “Stand on Ganymede,” is a children’s book. He also has a collection of poetry books. He said, “I wanted to tell stories. A perspective not heard from. See things from the ground up, surviving challenges and personal setbacks and going on to be productive members of society.”

Flagg is a paranormal – with a twist of fate – fiction writer. Her book, “Night of the Crescent Moon,” won Bookfest Award 2025. And her paranormal romance, “Haunting Melody,” won the 2025 International Book Awards. “I write all types of love stories,” she said. “Sensual sex, written from multiple points of view.”

Nina Kentsis, of New York City, is a novelist and an award-winning screenwriter. Her first book, “Acts of Lovingkindness,” is loosely based on her own experience. “It’s not a memoir,” she said. “I’ve written a number of screenplays. A friend inspired me to turn it into a novel.”

Raphael Kleinmann, from Belgium, moved to Oakland, California, 30 years ago. His grandfather was a watchmaker. Kleinmann was interested in repairing inner time. “The Man Who Lost Track of Time” is his debut book. He said, “It’s about someone who had everything. He didn’t have inner success. A friend gives him a gift – a broken watch.” The watch ultimately leads the man to realize that his life’s meaning or purpose is more important to him than his wealth and power.

Sheila R. Trapp is an internationally awarded 10-time published author who writes books about leadership. “I have a doctorate in leadership,” she said. Trapp has been in management and leadership roles for more than 32 years. In addition to being an author, she’s also a business owner, a book consultant and an educator.

Jennifer Jones-Damis is a psychologist. Her book, “Racial Trauma in Black Clients: Effective Practice for Clinicians,” defines how racial trauma shows up and how to take care of yourself. It’s her first book.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

