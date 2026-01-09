January 9, 2026

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford UCL-UNI-boy-bball-wins2-C

January 8, 2026 0 14
Jonathan Dayton boys basketball tops undefeated David Brearley UCL-SPR-dayton-wins6-C

December 31, 2025 0 27
Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025 UCL-BRK-baseball-champs

December 31, 2025 0 61
Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

December 24, 2025 0 48

UCL-CRN-kowalski
1 minute read

Kowalski is honored for her dedication and years of service

David Jablonski January 8, 2026 0 6
UCL-CRN-tim-obrien-C
4 minutes read

Jury rules in favor of police officer in claim he was discrimination against by township

David Jablonski January 8, 2026 0 35
UCL-CRN-maryanne-C
7 minutes read

Author’s newspaper presentation is sure to get everyone involved

David Jablonski January 8, 2026 0 24
UCL-ROS-kwanzaa2-C
3 minutes read

Kwanzaa is celebrated at Roselle Memorial Library

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 8, 2026 0 16
UCL-UNI-boy-bball-wins2-C
5 minutes read

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford

JR Parachini January 8, 2026 0 14
UCL-SPR-ARTS-joseph-C
2 minutes read

Front & Center for Performing Arts presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

David Jablonski January 8, 2026 0 38

Roselle Park High School girls basketball is off to 5-1 start UCL-RPK-girls-bball1-C 1

January 8, 2026 0 5
Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford UCL-UNI-boy-bball-wins2-C 2

January 8, 2026 0 14
Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025 UCL-BRK-baseball-champs 3

December 31, 2025 0 61
Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted UCL-CLK-Crusaders1 4

December 24, 2025 0 47